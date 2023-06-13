(CNN) — At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting near downtown Denver, police said, as crowds gathered to celebrate the Nuggets’ first NBA championship.

Shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, police said hours after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat at the Ball Arena less than a mile away.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this story.

