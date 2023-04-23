Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 23, 2023 @ 12:11 pm
At least nine teenagers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired at an after-prom party in Texas, according to local police.
Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a home north of Jasper just after midnight, the agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.
Deputies found nine victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post.
The victims range in age from 15 to 19 years old, Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry told CNN in an email Sunday morning.
The injured victims were sent to local hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the post added.
Jasper is located in eastern Texas, around 40 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana border.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.