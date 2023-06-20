Jerusalem (CNN) — Four people were killed and at least four more were wounded in shootings near the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, Israeli authorities and emergency services said Tuesday.

The four wounded were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem or Petach Tikva, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

