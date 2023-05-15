(CNN) — Authorities in New Zealand are still trying to determine how many people died in a blaze that tore through a hostel in the capital Wellington overnight, killing at least six.

Fire crews were called to Loafers Lodge hostel in the city center just after midnight local time and found the top floor of the four-story building well alight, according to a statement from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

