ALBANY -- As concerns over a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic remains on the minds of many as more businesses re-open, the news continues to be good at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the epicenter of a hot spot outbreak in the early stages of the pandemic.
On Monday, hospital officials announced that, for the first time since the pandemic erupted, the hospital had seen three consecutive days without a COVID-19 hospital admission.
“We’re grateful that, for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have gone three consecutive days without a COVID-19 hospital admission in Albany," Phoebe Putney Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner said in a news release Monday. "Our overall number of hospitalized patients has remained fairly steady for the last couple of weeks, and we know we will continue to treat COVID-19 patients for the foreseeable future. That will not prevent us from moving forward with important projects that will benefit patients, expand services and emphasize our dedication to safety and quality.
"Today, our new, state-of-the-art Phoebe Simulation and Innovation Center is hosting its first group of new nurses. Our Nursing Simulation and Training Education Program (NSTEP) is a unique program our nursing educators designed to provide hands-on supplemental learning for recent nursing graduates who missed out on some clinical experience because of COVID-19. Construction on our center continued throughout our COVID-19 response, and it is an example of our commitment to investing in the Phoebe Family and services to improve health care in southwest Georgia, even as we continue to meet our region’s COVID-19 health care needs."
As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 33;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 1;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 413;
-- Total virus-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 104;
-- Total virus-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 30.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
