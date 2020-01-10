ATHENS – A married couple engaged in a drug trafficking scheme moving methamphetamine through the U.S. mail service was sentenced for their crimes, Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced Friday.
Amy Berg, 46, and Joshua Woodey, 39, both of Athens-Clarke County, were sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Berg was sentenced to 210 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Woodey was sentenced to 235 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal system.
The United States Postal Inspection Service was informed that Berg was mailing a package containing suspected methamphetamine on March 1, 2018. A search warrant was executed, and investigators discovered the package contained 42 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin. Again, the USPIS was told on Sept. 7, 2018 about a second package Berg was sending, containing more suspected methamphetamine. A legal search revealed the contents contained three grams of methamphetamine.
A search warrant of the couple’s shared Athens home was issued on Sept. 12, 2018. Police discovered methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana as well as five other illegal substances. In addition, police located a Winchester .22 rifle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, ammunition, tally sheets referencing amounts sold and owed in drug transactions, a marijuana grow room and other items used in drug trafficking. The defendants’ cellphones contained evidence of drug transactions. Both Berg and Woodey admitted to drug trafficking.
“Drug dealers need to know that if they use the U.S. mail service to deal drugs, they will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to commend the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Northeast Regional Drug Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for their excellent work in this case, which resulted in these two drug dealers going to federal prison for a long time.”
“The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting our citizens and community by eradicating dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin,” Lt. Mark Malueg of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force said. “These dangerous drugs and their criminal enterprises are a leading cause to violent crime, and we will not allow our citizens and community to be victimized by their destructive effects.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly S. Easterling.
