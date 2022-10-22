Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

An Athens grandmother has been convicted by a federal jury of trafficking methamphetamine resulting from an investigation and subsequent arrest during which she and a co-defendant attempted to flee law enforcement with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car.

 Special Photo

ATHENS — An Athens resident has been convicted by a federal jury of trafficking methamphetamine resulting from an investigation and subsequent arrest during which she and a co-defendant attempted to flee law enforcement with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car.

Kimberly Garcia, 52, of Athens was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine, concluding a trial that began on Oct. 17 before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Garcia faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and a $5 million fine.

Tags