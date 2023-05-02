Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Airport service workers in Atlanta are rallying to demand living wages for the workers who help keep Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport safe, clean and running.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Airport service workers in Atlanta are rallying to demand living wages for the workers who help keep Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport safe, clean and running. Airport service workers called directly on the city of Atlanta and Delta Air Lines, which effectively sets wage and benefit standards for the service workers who power the nation’s busiest airport.

Joined by SRJB Regional Director Chris Baumann, union and not-yet-union airport service workers held signs that read “Atlanta Airport Pays Poverty Wages!” and chanted “Do better Delta” as they raised their demands to be respected, protected and paid living wages.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags