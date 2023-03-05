Atlanta girl pleads for kidney donor to help dad as birthday wish

A birthday wish and a desperate plea for help. A Suwanee teen only has one desire, and that’s to help her dad find a kidney donor as the family said he’s fighting a rare hereditary condition.

 WANF

SUWANEE (WANF) -- A birthday wish and a desperate plea for help. A Suwanee teen only has one desire, and that’s to help her dad find a kidney donor as the family said he’s fighting a rare hereditary condition.

It’s called Focus segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). According to the Cleveland Clinic, “it’s a rare disease that affects the filters in your kidneys. When these filters are scarred, they are unable to filter your blood, which can lead to kidney damage and failure,” the website said. The website also said doctors diagnose it in about seven out of one million people per year.

Recommended for you

Tags