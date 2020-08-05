ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced Wednesday that Wellspring Living, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides recovery services for human trafficking victims, will receive a total of $500,000 in housing assistance grants from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) within the U.S. Department of Justice.
"In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to ensure that human trafficking survivors have access to safe, stable housing," Brian Kemp said in a news release. "The resources announced today will help Wellspring Living increase the support and resources available to survivors, empowering them to move forward with rebuilding their lives."
"Mary Frances and her team at Wellspring Living understand the importance of these funds in their efforts to enhance the lives of human trafficking survivors in our state," Marty Kemp said. "Under this funding, Wellspring will be able to expand their efforts and ensure that more survivors get the help they need."
This grant is part of the FY 2020 Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking Program to support housing assistance for victims of all forms of human trafficking in the United States. Funding will be provided over a three-year project period.
"Safe and comprehensive residential services are essential for survivors to thrive, giving them a strong foundation as they continue moving toward independence and stability," said Mary Frances Bowley, the executive director of Wellspring Living. "Wellspring Living is thrilled to receive this FY 2020 Housing Assistance Grant for Victims of Human Trafficking so more survivors can receive this critical assistance."
Under the project, Wellspring Living will offer several different types of housing: state-licensed emergency housing for youth survivors in a residential program, two shelters for transitional housing for adult women, a 12-month apartment voucher program for adult victims who need longer-term support, and access to a tiny home community where victims can live independently at low cost. Various trauma-informed, victim-centered, and strength-based support services also will be made available.
Founded in 2001, Wellspring Living is a nonprofit organization that provides domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services through residential and community-based programs. The programs provide care through therapeutic services, education, life skills, and personal and professional development. The focus for each participant is on developing their courage to move forward and their confidence to succeed. Wellspring Living programs are statistically proven in providing restorative services that yield positive results.
