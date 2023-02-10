LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gunpoint after Grindr meet up

An Atlanta man was held at gunpoint by Zechariah Warren after a Grindr meet up. South Fulton Police arrested Warren on February 8.

 South Fulton Police/WANF

ATLANTA (WANF) -- A victim who said he was held up at gunpoint in south Fulton County after using the dating app Grindr spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

Police arrested the suspect this week. Now one of the victims hopes that by sharing what happened, others will avoid similar dangerous and or potentially deadly situations.

