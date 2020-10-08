ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced her endorsement of Jon Ossoff, who is running against Sen. David Perdue, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, in their bids for the U.S. Senate.
Bottoms’ backing adds to the wide support that Warnock and Ossoff have from state and national figures, including President Obama, Leader Stacey Abrams, and the Georgia AFL-CIO.
A fifth-generation daughter of Atlanta, Bottoms was elected as the city’s 60th mayor in 2017 and is only the second woman to hold the office. In addition to leading Georgia’s largest city of more than 500,000, she also chairs the Community Development and Housing Committee for the United States Conference of Mayors, and this year, was tapped to lead the Democratic Party’s platform drafting committee. Prior to being Atlanta’s chief executive officer, Bottoms was a judge and city council member, the only mayor in the city’s history to have served in all three branches of government.
“Atlantans need Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff fighting for us in the U.S. Senate," Bottoms said. "From the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Rev. Raphael Warnock has been a strong partner in the fight for justice and making affordable health care accessible to families across our state. Jon Ossoff has spent his career working to expose corruption and the abuse of power around the world, and today more than ever, we need his expertise to enact reform and make government work for the people.
"Together they are our future. As communities across Georgia navigate intersecting threats to public health, equal justice under the law, corruption and the influence of dark money in politics, and the future of our planet, this moment demands that we elect leaders like Warnock and Ossoff who will take on these challenges and build a better future for our children. I am proud to support their historic candidacies for the U.S. Senate.”
“Mayor Bottoms’ strong leadership during this pandemic has saved lives and earned her the admiration of the nation," Ossoff said. "In the Senate I will partner with Mayor Bottoms to defeat this virus by empowering medical experts and to rebuild our local economy with investments in infrastructure and support for small businesses."
“Mayor Bottoms’ work to create a more affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta has revitalized the city we both believe in and call home,” Warnock said. “I am honored to have earned her support and look forward to carrying the twin legacies of positive evolution and inclusion embodied by King’s city forward representing all Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.