Atlanta mayor issues executive order closing bars, gyms, many other businesses effective at midnight

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order limiting restaurants to take out service, closing bars, gyms and other businesses, effective at midnight.
The order closes all bars and nightclubs that don't serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades as well as private social clubs in Atlanta.
Restaurants and bars that do serve food must cease offering dine-in services but can provide food through drive-thru or takeout. Cafeterias inside hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities are not subject to the restrictions.
Mayor Lance Bottoms also says she's issued an executive order suspending towing and booting of vehicles in Atlanta’s right of way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.