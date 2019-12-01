ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently that AEV (Atlanta Esports Ventures), a partnership between Cox Enterprises and Nevada-based Province Inc., will locate the headquarters for Atlanta Reign, a professional eSports team, in Atlanta. The facility in Midtown Atlanta will result in the creation of 45 new jobs and an investment of $100 million in the growing eSports ecosystem in Atlanta.
“We are proud to see Atlanta Reign expanding their footprint in Midtown with the opening of this new headquarters,” Kemp said in a news release. “Atlanta is quickly becoming a hub for eSports in the United States, and this announcement speaks to the strength of Georgia’s vibrant tech and entertainment industries.”
Atlanta Reign is owned by AEV and is an American professional Overwatch eSports team based in Atlanta. The team competes in the Overwatch League (OWL) as a member of the league’s Atlantic Division. AEV has also announced Atlanta FaZe, a new franchise Call of Duty eSports team.
“The state of Georgia has been incredibly supportive of eSports in Atlanta,” said Paul Hamilton, president and CEO of AEV.
“This type of hands-on collaboration with the region not only makes eSports accessible to job seekers and fans, but it also assures us that there is no better place for eSports than in Atlanta. The thriving tech and entertainment industries in the city further prove that Atlanta is the right place for eSports organizations and digitally savvy professionals to put down roots and succeed.”
Atlanta’s competitive gaming scene has grown significantly with the city already playing host to long-running eSports events. Because of the city’s thriving game development and tech industries, Atlanta is becoming a major destination for game creators and players alike.
“Metro Atlanta’s eSports scene is fast becoming one of the region’s hottest tech sectors, and I’m excited to see continued investment in the ecosystem,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. “AEV’s’ commitment to establish a headquarters for the Atlanta Reign and other eSports teams will help Atlanta remain a leader in how people consume content and grow our already strong sports community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Asante Bradford represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta and Georgia Power.
“Congratulations to AEV and Atlanta Reign on the location of their new headquarters in Midtown Atlanta,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The city of Atlanta has established itself as an epicenter for growth in the cyber and tech industries, making it the perfect home for eSports growth. Congratulations to all of our economic development partners on their work to make this exciting announcement possible.”
Established in 2018, AEV is a joint venture owned by Cox Enterprises and Province Inc., dedicated to bringing the best of eSports to Atlanta. AEV owns and operates the Overwatch League franchise and the Atlanta Reign. In May, AEV announced that it will join the new city-based Call of Duty league operating an Atlanta-based team.