DALLAS, Georgia (WANF) -- A lieutenant with the Atlanta Police Department has been placed on “non-enforcement status” after being charged with driving under the influence over the weekend in Paulding County.

The Georgia State Patrol says a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Macland Road at midnight on Sunday, March 19. An investigation determined a black Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on Macland Road near Mount Tabor Church Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane and traveled off the shoulder hitting a stop sign and a Paulding County DOT sign.

