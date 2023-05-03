The suspect in a mass shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical building that left one woman dead and four others wounded Wednesday is in custody after an hourslong manhunt, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities searched for nearly eight hours after they said 24-year-old Deion Patterson opened fire in the waiting room of Northside Hospital Medical, killing a 39-year-old woman and sending four others to the hospital before fleeing in a vehicle he carjacked nearby.

CNN's Rebekah Riess, Ryan Young and Christina Maxouris reported from Atlanta, while Dakin Andone reported and wrote this story in New York. CNN's Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

