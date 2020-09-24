ATLANTA (WGCL) -- A local woman told Better Call Harry that she is living in her tent while she awaits for jobless benefits.
"Welcome to my temporary home in my mom’s back yard," said Shirley Robinson she ushered Better Call Harry into her $39 tent.
'I've got a small entertainment center over here with my TV and my printer and my laptop."
Robinson moved into the backyard in July due to not being able to afford rent while waiting for unemployment benefits. Her 76-year-old mother is high risk for COVID-19, so Robinson was not moving into her house.
The out-of-work hairdresser and house cleaner filed a claim with the Georgia Department of Labor; however, it was denied. Robinson said her last day of work was in March, but the submitted claim shows December 2019, long before the pandemic. Robinson's case is under appeal.
Harry spoke to a GDOL representative and was told determinations are based upon the information received in an application. The GDOL also acknowledged a large backup on appeals.
While the case is under review, Robinson will wait and hope.
"This isn’t the hard part for me," she told Harry. "I'm a tough girl. I did not grow up being pampered. Roughing, not a problem. I have to have coffee through my window with my mom. That I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to do."
