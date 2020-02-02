TIFTON — Atlantic and Southern Equipment LLC recently loaned a 24-foot disc harrow to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for use by students on ABAC’s J.G. Woodroof Farm.
Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC, said the new piece of equipment will fit perfectly with the mission of students pursuing bachelor’s degrees at ABAC who make use of the teaching laboratory at the J.G. Woodroof Farm.
“We are grateful for our new corporate partnership with Atlantic and Southern Equipment LLC,” Kistler said. “The use of the 2018 Sunflower SF 1234 24-foot disc harrow will not only help our farm operation but will also provide our students the opportunity to see and use the latest in tillage equipment in their courses and laboratories.”
Brady Mercer, sales representative for Atlantic and Southern Equipment, said the company recognizes the contributions of ABAC graduates to agriculture, Georgia’s largest industry.
“This partnership with ABAC gives us the opportunity to give back to a program that has, for years, contributed to the growth and education of the ag industry,” Mercer said. “We know that our best investment is in our future, and the students at ABAC are a big part of our future.
“Anything that we can do to help in educating and training the next generation is well worth the effort. We appreciate everyone at ABAC and all that they do, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”
Atlantic and Southern Equipment is located at 4186 U.S. Highway 82 West in Tifton.
