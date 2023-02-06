Atmospheric rivers aren't just a problem for California. They're changing the Arctic, too

The Arctic is seeing a rapid decline in sea ice even during the cold winter months when it should be recovering from the summer melt. Scientists say that one often-overlooked factor is playing a bigger role than previously thought: Atmospheric rivers.

 Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

These long, narrow bands of moisture in the atmosphere transport warm air and water vapor from the tropics. They can extend for thousands of miles and dump rain and snow when they make landfall.

