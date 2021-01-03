ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a recent residential fire in Decatur County was intentionally set and has been ruled an act of arson. The fire occurred at 3229 Fowlstown Road in Attapulgus around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 27.
“At the time of the fire, this mobile home was unoccupied due to a remodel,” King said in a news release. “Three different points of origin were associated with a flammable liquid and identified by our State Fire Investigations Unit. We believe the suspect entered the home through either an unlocked door or a broken window.”
No furniture or property was in the home at the time of the fire, and minimal damage was done to the living room area. State investigators are continuing to work with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur County Fire Department.
Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call the State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-252-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.
