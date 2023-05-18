House Continues Voting For New Speaker After Three Failed Attempts

New York Republican Rep. George Santos has spent his freshman year in Congress mired in numerous scandals, including multiple discrepancies in his resume.

 Special Photo: Anna Moneymaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has agreed on a motion to refer to the Ethics Committee a Democratic-sponsored resolution to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress.

The motion led by Republicans was approved 221-204, with seven Democrats voting present.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News