An attorney for the family of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died in police custody last month, says Williams was racially profiled and harassed by Raleigh, North Carolina, police officers during a stop and frisk procedure and that he was "electrocuted to death for nothing."

Williams was tased twice by two separate officers in the span of 50 seconds during an attempted arrest in January, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

