Attorney general candidate Jen Jordan makes stop in Albany

ALBANY – The U.S. Capitol wasn’t the only location for Jan. 6 mayhem; Georgia’s Gold Dome also saw some activity, including the intrusion of armed militia members.
Some of the crowd tried to force their way into Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, causing the evacuation of his staff that day.
State Sen. Jen Jordan, who is the Democratic nominee for attorney general, witnessed some on that day and recently was a witness for the Fulton County grand jury investigating efforts in the state to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.
At about the same time, Raffensperger was a witness in front of the U.S. House committee that is investigating the election and Jan. 6 riot in Washington.
“I thought at the time it was just a protest,” said Jordan, who was in Albany on Friday for several events, including a round table on mental health. “It just colors everything differently when you begin to realize what was going on behind the scenes in D.C. … to see how Georgia fits into the larger picture, or the bigger scheme. It’s really troubling.”
Those scenes reflect the political divide that has swirled over the past few years, said the candidate, who is challenging Republican incumbent Chris Carr in the November general election.
“The last five years, I think it’s just become more partisan (and) not in the usual ideological way,” Jordan said. “It’s either you’re with Trump or you’re not, is the dichotomy. It seemed like the state officials were more concerned with pushing the president’s agenda than doing their job.”
In that environment, many people have taken an attitude of distrust of government and government officials, she said. Georgia legislators and officials have received death threats.
“Part of my running is to try to restore trust and make government work for people,” said Jordan, who has represented Senate District 6, which stretches from Dodge County to affluent Buckhead, since 2017. “Everybody’s kind of in their box. That’s got to change. The prime example is what happened on Jan. 6.
“We’re in it together, at least that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Part of Jordan's focus if elected would be consumer law, she said, a field she worked in with her law practice.
The office also represents the state in civil cases and in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutes public corruption cases and oversees the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
“What’s interesting about the office is it does a lot,” Jordan said. “One of the things is the department defends state officials when they’re sued. It’s also about issuing opinions – if a law is constitutional or not. Businesses will ask for opinions.
“It’s also about being accessible to people and being people-oriented. The focus should always be the people of the state. I think what many elected officials forget is they have the power because of the people who elected them.”
Representing a district that includes one of the poorer counties in the state as well as some of the state’s most affluent residents also has been a valuable experience, the candidate said.
“I’ve worked really hard for my district,” Jordan said. “I think my district is one of those districts where whoever you (candidate) are, you’ve got to run. For me, it’s about working as hard as I can for everybody, no matter what their political persuasion is.
“It is about restoring trust in government and letting people know who you are. I’m a big believer in showing people who you are, letting them ask questions and also listening.”
Another issue the candidate is interested in is payday lending. As the daughter of a U.S. Marine, she is familiar with the concentration of those businesses in military communities.
One of the programs she worked on this year was one that supports children who have lost parents.
“It (COVID-19) was a scary time for everybody, and now we’re dealing with that,” she said. “It also dovetails with the crime issue. This is a problem across the state and in my district, too.”
Jordan said she also would like to change the perception of the attorney general’s office being politicized.
“It’s really about getting in there and doing the job, doing the hard work, being around,” she said. “Part of it is to go to all parts of the state, listen to them, listen to their problems. For the attorney general, the people he or she serves are all over the state.”
