ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr offered the following statement in recognition of National Police Week:
All of our fellow citizens deserve safety and security for themselves, their families and our state, and Georgia’s law enforcement officials work every day to keep us safe. While some want to reimagine public safety and slash budgets, I will tirelessly work to disabuse them of the notion that defunding the police will in any way make Georgia safer and to focus on rebuilding trust between law enforcement and our communities.
As leaders elected to serve, our goal should be to empower law enforcement to legally and ethically fulfill their duties, not restrict their ability to protect us all. We need to give law enforcement the tools and support they need to help people, not take them away. I will continue to have the backs of those that selflessly protect and serve.
This National Police Week, I want to remind all in law enforcement that I appreciate and deeply value the work they do. And, I want to communicate to the families, colleagues and friends of the fallen that we will never forget or take lightly their sacrifice for our public’s safety.
