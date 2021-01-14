ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr is joining a group of federal, state and local government agencies and advocacy organizations in recognizing National Human Trafficking Awareness Month during January.
“Our office takes this crime and our role in protecting the vulnerable from this scourge very seriously,” Carr said in a news release. “Our Human Trafficking Unit works tirelessly to rescue victims and bring criminals to justice. I want to commend them for the job that they do and highlight their recent activities. We also want to acknowledge the invaluable support and partnerships with the Gov. and First Lady Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly.”
The Human Trafficking Unit works closely with local, state and federal law enforcement officials to investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases. Currently, the Human Trafficking Unit is working a dozen pending human sex trafficking cases and the unit has begun the office’s first labor trafficking case. More highlights include:
On Dec. 14, 2020, indictments were announced in DeKalb County. A summary of the charges against two individuals in the announcement: Trayon Moore did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, O.C.G.A. 16-5-46 (c)(2). Tyler Robinson did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, O.C.G.A. 16-5-46 (c)(2).
As the unit continues to move forward into 2021, the it is prioritizing cases and placing a focus on:
-- Rescuing children and other victims of human trafficking;
-- Charging buyers as well as sellers;
-- Charging gang cases;
-- Assisting rural jurisdictions that lack resources;
-- Expanding scope to include labor trafficking.
Among the partners supplying support for the unit are:
-- U.S. Marshals Office;
-- Georgia Bureau of Investigation;
-- Criminal Justice Coordinating Council;
-- Multiple local jurisdictions;
-- Multiple victim services organizations, including Wellspring, Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, House of Cherith, Out of Darkness;
-- The GRACE Commission;
-- The U.S. Department of Justice.
"Resources to support victims are critical," Carr said. "When we set up the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we hired a victim advocate to provide support and connect victims to services. In addition, our office (pursuant to new legislation) created forms for vacatur/record restriction for victims that are available online. The page also describes legislation passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed by the governor."
