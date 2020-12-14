ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted two individuals on human trafficking charges. A DeKalb County Grand Jury returned the indictment on Dec. 1.
“We thank the DeKalb County Grand Jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in this case,” Carr said. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to presenting our case in court. We hope to send a strong message that buyers' and traffickers’ actions are equally as despicable, and we will aggressively prosecute both with the help of the new laws passed by our Georgia legislature and signed into law by Gov. (Brian) Kemp.”
A summary of the charges against these individuals includes:
-- Trayon Moore did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c)(2);
-- Tyler Robinson did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c)(2).
If convicted, each count enumerated above carries a sentence of 25 to 50 years or life in prison.
