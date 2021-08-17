ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced a $19.8 million settlement with Turtle Creek Assets Ltd. and its owner, Gordon Engle, resolving allegations that the company committed multiple violations of the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act.
“Our office will continue to hold accountable debt collectors that try to intimidate consumers by using abusive, deceptive and illegal tactics,” Carr said.
The attorney general alleged that Turtle Creek harassed and deceived consumers by threatening consumers with arrest or imprisonment if they did not pay their debt; failing to disclose that they were debt collectors attempting to collect a debt; and failing to provide to consumers, within five days after the initial communication, a written notice containing certain information required by law.
Under the settlement, Turtle Creek must cease collections on all Georgia consumer accounts it owns and turn those accounts over to the Attorney General so that they cannot be sold or collected on in the future. This represents a total contract value of over $19.8 million in purported consumer debt. In addition, the company must pay penalties and fees of $41,500 and fully comply with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act in the future.
