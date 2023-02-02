Attorneys representing the family of Hae Min Lee, the teen whose 1999 killing was investigated on the "Serial" podcast, asked an appellate court on Thursday to redo a hearing that vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed -- and to reinstate Syed's conviction in the meantime.

Syed was accused of killing the teenager and served more than 20 years in prison before a judge vacated his conviction in a September hearing, leading to Syed's release. Lee's brother, Young Lee, requested a redo of that hearing, arguing in part that he didn't have enough notice to attend in person.

