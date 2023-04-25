One of the surviving roommates in a stabbing attack that left four University of Idaho students dead is being asked by suspect Bryan Kohberger's attorneys to testify in his upcoming preliminary hearing -- a demand she is resisting, according to new court documents.

Kohberger's attorneys are asking a Nevada court to compel Bethany Funke to travel to Idaho and testify as a witness for Kohberger in late June. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall is set to preside over that hearing in Moscow, Idaho.

