DSC_0385.JPG

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has joined a 19-state coalition of attorneys general in urging the Biden administration not to use the 14th Amendment to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

In a letter to President Biden dated Wednesday, the coalition argued the Constitution does not give presidents the power on their own to increase U.S. debt.

