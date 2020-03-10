ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr recently announced a global settlement framework agreement between state attorneys general, local subdivisions, and Mallinckrodt, its subsidiaries, and certain other affiliates.
MNK is currently the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States. In the agreement, MNK agrees to pay $1.6 billion in cash to a trust that will be used to help cover the costs of opioid addiction treatment and related efforts, with the potential for increased payment to the trust. MNK also agrees that its future generics opioid business will be subject to stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent diversion.
“This agreement with Mallinckrodt is just one example of the timely solutions needed in our fight against the opioid epidemic,” Carr said in a news release. “Our office remains focused on holding accountable those who were responsible for fueling the epidemic and securing resources for victims. This agreement is a significant step in the right direction, and our office will continue to do everything it can to protect Georgians and help our state heal from the opioid crisis.”
