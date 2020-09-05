AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn University Board of Trustees voted this week to name its student center after Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia. Chief Justice Melton graduated from Auburn in 1988. He was the university’s first African-American student body president.
Upon learning of the board of trustees’ decision to name the building in his honor, Melton said he was “absolutely stunned, overwhelmed, emotional.”
“Auburn University has already given me everything I ever could have hoped for in a university, and more,” he said. “This honor is beyond my furthest imagination.”
