ATLANTA – A pilot post-election audit Monday confirmed the outcomes of the presidential preference primaries in Fulton County, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced.
“This procedure demonstrates once again the validity of the results produced by Georgia’s new secure paper ballot system,” he said. “Auditing returns can now be a regular part of elections because we have paper ballots. That gives Georgians confidence that their votes are counted fairly and accurately.”
The June 9 primary was the first statewide use of Georgia’s new secure paper ballot system. Its use was piloted in last fall’s municipal elections and in two special legislative elections held in January and February. Audits of municipal voting and one of the special elections showed the system produced accurate results in both cases.
Monday’s audit was a risk-limiting audit. It consisted of manually examining a random sample of paper ballots in a selected race to ensure the correct result was reported by the election equipment. Both parties’ presidential primary contests were audited, with the Democratic race driving the audit due to its smaller margin of victory.
Officials from the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections conducted the audit along established procedures agreed upon by national voting-integrity experts.
Assisting the Secretary of State election staff and Fulton officials were experts from VotingWorks, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization with extensive experience with election audits across the country.
A Georgia law enacted last year requires audits after all state elections beginning in November 2020. Raffensperger initiated Monday’s audit to provide voters with confidence in this year’s election and as a trial for the process and procedures in preparation for future elections. He also asked the State Election Board to enact a rule requiring public notice of the audits.
The Georgia secretary of state is the state’s chief elections officer and has the mission to help ensure secure and accurate elections. County election officials run the actual elections and handle voter registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.