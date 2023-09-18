Augusta's Historic 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge, which provides users of active transportation a safe way to cross over the Savannah River in Augusta, is in the running for the 2023 People’s Choice Award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Special Photo: Georgia DOT
ATLANTA – Augusta's Historic 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge, which provides users of active transportation a safe way to cross over the Savannah River in Augusta, is in the running for the 2023 People’s Choice Award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).
The bridge is one of just 12 projects from across the country selected in regional competitions and now vying for the national title in AASHTO’s America’s Transportation Awards. This national competition highlights impactful transportation projects completed by state DOTs and the robust economic and quality of life benefits those projects produce across the country.