ALBANY -- A study that could help determine the extent of infection Dougherty County experienced earlier this year from the novel coronavirus is set to begin in mid-September.
The city of Albany, Dougherty County and the Dougherty County School System are jointly funding the $162,000 study that will be performed by Augusta University Health.
The university gave an update on the study to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
While the school system will have its staff tested, the idea is to draw a representative sample throughout the city and county.
“We are expecting to have 3,200 participants in the study, and we can draw adequate conclusions from a sample size so large,” Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer at Augusta University Medical Center, told the board. “It will allow us to see if people had the coronavirus early in the pandemic, if they still have antibodies.”
University workers will collect blood samples at the Thornton Community Center for 10 weekdays, beginning on Sept. 16. The blood antigen test will determine whether people who had symptoms of coronavirus when testing was not available or who were asymptomatic were infected with the virus earlier this year.
Early morning and evening appointments will be available for residents to more easily schedule appointments.
The university will conduct an educational campaign providing more information leading up to the opening of the test collection site.
In other business Monday, the commission:
-- Approved a $322,669 contract with HTS Construction of Albany to install a section of concrete trail near Radium Springs. The section is part of an overall project that will eventually stretch from Radium Springs to downtown Albany.
-- Voted to accept Atlantic Coast Consulting to provide supervision of a project to replace the scale used at the Dougherty County Landfill. The company, which was awarded a $41,900 contract, will provide guidance through the process from drafting bid documents to administrative oversight.
-- Approved a $44,100 purchase for software updates needed for preparation of reports by the Human Resources and Finance Departments.
