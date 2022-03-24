Taylor Tabb, left, hugs Medical Partnership student Sarah Bowman as she celebrates her medical match. Tabb's father, Cam Bowman, watches during Match Day inside George Hall at the UGA Health Sciences Campus.
Medical Partnership student Raveena Patel, middle, holds her envelope and poses for photos with her classmates before opening their match letters on Match Day inside George Hall at the UGA Health Sciences Campus.
Taylor Tabb, left, hugs Medical Partnership student Sarah Bowman as she celebrates her medical match. Tabb's father, Cam Bowman, watches during Match Day inside George Hall at the UGA Health Sciences Campus.
Special Photo: Andrew Davis Tucker, UGA
Medical Partnership student Raveena Patel, middle, holds her envelope and poses for photos with her classmates before opening their match letters on Match Day inside George Hall at the UGA Health Sciences Campus.
ATHENS – Resident applicants at the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership gathered recently in George Hall on the UGA Health Sciences Campus for Match Day, an event celebrating the next step in their medical careers.
Sealed envelopes addressed to each member of the class of 2022 were opened at noon. Inside each envelope was a personal letter revealing where the student will pursue his or her post-graduate medical education. This year’s Match Day theme was “If I weren’t a doctor …” where students dressed up as professions they would’ve pursued if they had not entered the world of medicine.
An annual event, Match Day takes place after students participate in interviews and visits to residency programs in Georgia and across the country. To determine the post-graduation assignments, the students ranked residency programs where they would like to complete their training, at the same time the residency programs ranked the student applicants.
The lists are then submitted to the nonprofit organization National Resident Matching Program in Washington, D.C., which uses an algorithm that aligns the choices of the applicants with those of the residency programs. Most students were matched via the NRMP, but some students participated in smaller match programs, including ophthalmology.
The final pairings were announced simultaneously across the U.S. at noon.
“This is the ninth successful match at the Medical Partnership,” Campus Dean Michelle Nuss said. “The accomplishments of these 40 MCG students have landed them at top-tier residency programs across the nation. The students will be going to 18 different states in 15 different specialties, with 65 percent staying in the southeastern United States and 45 percent joining primary care programs.
"Thank you to the faculty, administrators, staff and physician mentors in our community who have devoted their time and efforts to educating our future physicians.”
Some of the most popular specialties this year included internal medicine (10), pediatrics (five), anesthesia (four) and psychiatry (four) with 25 percent of all matched students doing an internship or residency program in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.