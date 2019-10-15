ATHENS – Expansion of the class size and recent facility renovations at the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, a second four-year campus of the Medical College of Georgia in Athens, are both part of the state’s public medical school’s strategy to address Georgia’s critical shortage of physicians.
“As the state’s only public medical school, it is our duty to lead the way in addressing the state’s health care needs,” Dr. David Hess, the MCG dean, said in a news release. “Expanding the class size at the partnership campus in Athens and soon at the main campus in Augusta is one way we are working to ensure Georgia has not only enough doctors to face its growing shortage of physicians, but a healthy economy as well.”
Of the state’s 159 counties, 63 currently have no pediatrician, 75 have no obstetrician/gynecologist, and eight counties have no doctor at all, according to recent data from the Georgia Board for Health Care Workforce. Georgia also faces a number of health challenges, including high infant mortality rates; high rates of obesity, heart disease and diabetes, and it is consistently ranked among the worst states for health outcomes.
“According to the latest data by the Association of American Medical Colleges, the projections of physician shortages in the United States are anywhere between 47,000 and 122,000 by the year 2032,” Dr. Michelle Nuss, campus dean at the AU/UGA Medical Partnership, said. “Our nation’s population is continuing to grow, and we are living longer lives. With this comes an increased need for physicians of all specialties.”
To help combat this growing problem, the Medical Partnership is expanding its class size by 50% over the next five years. There are currently 40 students per class, and that will grow to 50 students per class in 2020, then 60 in 2021, bringing the total enrollment in Athens to 240 medical students. In order to provide for the growth of students, the partnership campus plans to add 12 faculty members and six staff members over the next two years. In Augusta at MCG’s main campus, there are plans to grow the class size from 190 to 240 by 2028, bringing MCG’s total class size to 300 and total enrollment to 1,200.
To accommodate the larger class size in Athens, Russell Hall on UGA’s Health Sciences Campus underwent a $3 million renovation this past summer. The primary focus for the project was to enhance the student learning experience. The enhancements include a new state-of-the-art simulation suite and clinical skills lab, classroom improvements to allow for active learning, additional small group learning spaces and various types of spaces for studying and collaboration.
The planned expansion to 60 students per class in Athens and 240 per class in Augusta was part of the initial recommendation of the 2008 report by the nationally recognized consulting firm Tripp Umbach, which called for an expansion of medical education in Georgia and the establishment of the AU/UGA Medical Partnership campus.
In 2009, MCG and the University of Georgia partnered to create a four-year medical school campus in Athens to grow the number of physicians produced by the state’s only public medical school and help address physician shortages across the state and region. Georgia is already seeing results. Of the 70 Medical Partnership students who have completed their residency training, 25 are currently practicing in Georgia and many of those are practicing in rural parts of the state.
“I am grateful for the support and leadership from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and the University of Georgia, along with our state leaders, to bring the student class expansion and construction project forward,” said Nuss. “I’m also extraordinarily grateful for our community partners in the northeast Georgia region – with their support, our campus will continue to thrive long into the future.”