WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., has been appointed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., to serve as vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit.
“It’s an honor to serve as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee under Chairman Thompson,” Scott said. “I look forward to working together to write a Farm Bill that meets the needs of our producers and the American people and leading the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit to improve the farm safety net and conduct oversight of the Commodity Credit Corporation.”
The Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit’s jurisdiction will cover the following areas and more:
♦ The farm safety net — commodity policy and crop insurance — which together provide critical risk management tools to farmers and ranchers;
♦ Farm Service Agency (FSA) credit programs that can assist producers wishing to finance the purchase or operation of a farm or ranch;
♦ Oversight of FSA and the Risk Management Agency, including the implementation and delivery of programs authorized by the Farm Bill, use of the Commodity Credit Corporation by the administration, and delivery of appropriated ad hoc disaster assistance.