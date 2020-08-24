WASHINGTON – Congressman Austin Scott, R-Ga., a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the below statement upon participating in a virtual hearing hosted by United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer examining foreign trade policies harming American growers of seasonal and perishable produce.
“Today’s hearing was an opportunity for the top trade negotiator to hear from Georgia farmers first-hand on the severe effects of unfair practices and the need to protect our domestic supply chain, and it couldn’t have come at a more critical time as COVID-19 continues to negatively impact the farm economy,” Scott said. “I thank Ambassador Lighthizer and his staff for hosting this virtual hearing today and their ongoing commitment to address foreign trade practices that harm American producers. I look forward to continuing to work with him and the president to find ways to give American farmers a square deal in our country’s trade negotiations.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, members of the Georgia and Florida Congressional Delegations, and other federal officials also participated in the virtual hearing. During the hearing, several Georgia farmers and industry stakeholders highlighted the severity of unfair trade practices and the impact to operations.
“Over the past 20 years, imports of fresh produce from Mexico have grown tremendously," Charles Hall, executive director of Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, said. "The pattern has now shifted from undercutting our growers financial and competitive health, to threatening our industry’s very survival. You have seen the numbers and they are staggering."
This field hearing was one of two virtual hearings USTR conducted on unfair trading practices. The first was held on Aug. 13 for producers in Florida. Today’s hearing with Georgia producers was originally scheduled for April 9, 2020 in Valdosta but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
During the virtual hearing, Scott said:
"Americans don't want to be dependent on the Middle East for fuel, China for pharmaceuticals, or Central and South America for their food supply.
“Currently, the United States is fortunate to be one of the only countries in the world with an agricultural industry capable of feeding not only itself, but also its friends and neighbors around the world. That is changing. And while America’s large grocery retailers continue to post record profits, American farm families continue to stare at record losses."
