Authorities began tracking the man charged in the killings of four Idaho college students as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder in the first degree, as well as felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

Recommended for you

CNN's John Miller, Pamela Brown, Jay Croft, Mark Morales, Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Elizabeth Joseph, Stephanie Becker, Veronica Miracle and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

Tags

More News