Recovery efforts will resume Sunday for a missing snowmobiler believed to be buried in the Colorado mountains after an avalanche that has already claimed the life of one person, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.

"Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims."

CNN's Melissa Alonso and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

