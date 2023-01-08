Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler buried in the Colorado mountains after an avalanche Saturday that had already claimed the life of another person, authorities said.

The body of the 52-year-old man was transported Sunday morning to the Grand County Coroner's Office, which will determine the cause of death and release at a different time, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Holly Yan and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

