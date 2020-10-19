ATLANTA -- A supplier of steak, beef, pork and chicken products will bring its eastern U.S. headquarters to Americus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
Idaho-based B and D Foods also will build a food processing and packaging facility in Sumter County, a $15 million investment expected to create more than 100 jobs.
“During the first quarter of this fiscal year, food processing was one of our biggest job-creating industries,” Kemp said. “Just days into the second quarter, that trend remains strong thanks to our top-notch logistics network and highly skilled work force.”
B and D Foods was originally founded in 1972 to supply fast-food restaurants with finger steaks. Today, the company produces a variety of frozen food products ranging from finger steaks to tempura to Asian cuisine-inspired meal kits.
Working with several leading frozen Asian food brands during the last decade, B and D has tripled its work force to keep up with the demand. The Americus plant primarily will process and package ready-to-eat frozen chicken products.
“As our company has grown steadily over the last several years, we realized it was time to expand,” Tim Andersen, president of B and D Foods, said. “We searched the country for the perfect location, and we feel confident we have found it in Sumter County.”
When B and D Foods opens its Americus location next year, the company will initially need to hire 100 workers, with more positions being added in the future. The jobs will range from maintenance technicians to production operators to food safety specialists.
“B and D Foods is a perfect fit for our Americus facility and community,” Rusty Warner, executive director of the Sumter County Development Authority, said. “We have an experienced work force to fill the positions and will follow the company’s growth as they move forward.”
Project Manager Sandra Yang represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on the project in partnership with the Sumter County Development Authority and Georgia Power.
The Americus plant will become B and D Foods’ only location outside of Idaho.
