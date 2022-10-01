Jay Carpenter, vice president of sales/partner with Invision Technologies, said the Albany Area Chamber's Business Expo was something people had been yearning for after it was canceled for two years due to the pandemic.
ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo was back in, well, business this week, with a record number of exhibitors spread on the floor of the Albany Civic Center.
After a two-year hiatus, the Expo returned on Thursday to an enthusiastic crowd for the meet-and-greet -- dubbed “schmoozeapalooza” -- that featured food, adult and other beverages and music. It was the expo's first time in that venue, and the extra space was needed for the 55 exhibitors who represented companies from the very small to large employers like Molson Coors Albany Brewery, which was handing out free samples of its products.
“You get out and you see the business community, you see the different leaders in the community,” Smith Wilson, a partner with the Gardner, Willis, Plaire & Wilson firm, said. “You meet people in other industries you’re not familiar with. It’s really a great opportunity to get out in the community and the business community.”
The law firm has been part of the event for at least the last nine years, and it was great to get back after the two years canceled by COVID-19, Wilson said.
“It’s a really great turnout and a really great event,” she said.
No attendance numbers for the expo were available, but the event usually draws about 500 people.
The chamber also relished the opportunity to bring the expo back and was thrilled at the turnout of both guests and vendors, Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said.
“We’re really excited to bring back, by demand, the Chamber Expo,” she said. “Our members find it so beneficial and wanted to be around other businesses. We have more businesses than ever before.
“We’re so glad to be able to hold this, to convene businesses, to build this collaboration.”
In addition to business owners who brought everything from lawn equipment to clothing to the show, the city of Albany, Albany State University and Turner Job Corps were among those who were out on Thursday.
“It’s a great way to meet the people behind the businesses, ask them questions and know them as more than a logo, a name brand,” Holmes said.
The resumption of the expo was something people had really been looking forward to, said Jay Carpenter, vice president of sales/partner at Invision Technologies, an information technology company based in Albany and with a sales and service office in Macon.
It allows local companies to let others know what they can offer as well as ask other firms what they have to offer, he said.
“I think it’s something people have been yearning for,” Carpenter said. “You build local relationships and you’re able to go peer-to-peer, business-to-business."
