ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo was back in, well, business this week, with a record number of exhibitors spread on the floor of the Albany Civic Center.

After a two-year hiatus, the Expo returned on Thursday to an enthusiastic crowd for the meet-and-greet -- dubbed “schmoozeapalooza” -- that featured food, adult and other beverages and music. It was the expo's first time in that venue, and the extra space was needed for the 55 exhibitors who represented companies from the very small to large employers like Molson Coors Albany Brewery, which was handing out free samples of its products.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.