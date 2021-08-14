ALBANY -- When the 13,500 students in the Dougherty County School System return to school on Monday, they will kick off a school year in which they will be recovering from a year of loss.
For some, the loss is deeply personal; some 50 elementary-age students have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, as did many students of other ages. For seniors of 2020, it meant canceled events and activities.
All of the students missed out on the social growth and bonding that being among peers engenders as they were isolated for months on end attending virtual classes.
For the upcoming school year, the plan is full in-person instruction ahead, but with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus slamming hospitals and causing locally the largest spike since the pandemic began in spring 2020, school officials have initiated vigorous safety protocols.
“We’re ready,” schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said. “A lot of planning, a lot of forethought went into our back-to-school plan. We know we may have a lot of folks who are nervous due to community cases increasing. We’re seeing a sharp increase in our community in the last couple of weeks.”
On Thursday, the Phoebe Putney Health System reported the largest number of hospitalized patients -- 138 -- since the pandemic began.
Initially, all students and faculty will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks of classes. That is part of the system’s adherence to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which currently recommend the wearing of face masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
The school system has installed air filtration systems in every classroom that are effective in removing viruses from the air. The system also will have in place a testing system to identify asymptomatic cases of the virus.
“First, we encourage everyone who is not fully vaccinated to strongly consider getting vaccinated, as that is our best defense against this virus,” Dyer said. “We plan to begin voluntary, weekly COVID-19 testing the second week of school for those who are fully vaccinated. Parents will have the opportunity to opt out of testing if they wish.
“Regarding contact tracing, we will continue the same practice that we’ve had in place since we began. We will work with DPH to determine who needs to quarantine, then notify the impacted individuals.”
Each school has a designated COVID-19 waiting room where students who fall ill during the day will be isolated until they are able to leave the campus.
As was the case last year, the school system will provide an online dashboard that will inform parents of cases of the virus in their children's schools. The dashboard will be updated weekly.
Against the backdrop of weighing the risks of COVID-19 is the risk of students spending another year at home.
“If you look at the national data, students last year fell behind,” Dyer said. “We can’t afford to have two school years where students are falling behind. If they stay away, their disruption in learning is going to be even more pronounced.”
Students who were isolated were less engaged in learning, and also of importance, they missed out on social development, the superintendent said.
“We have students who have been out of school for a year and a half,” he said. “We think we provided for a safe environment for students to grow academically as well as socially and emotionally. Last year was a different year, and this year promises to be different as well.”
The school system also will provide a virtual-learning option for students who have a compromised immune system or other circumstances that prevent their return to campus.
In addition to the coronavirus protocols, the system also has a strong system of support in place for students, said John I. Davis III, principal at the International Studies Elementary Charter School.
The school is located in east Albany, which along with south Albany was especially hard hit during the pandemic. The school system is set up to provide counseling and wrap-around services to help students and families, Davis said.
After a year away from school for many students, “I think our biggest challenge is getting students acclimated to the new normal,” Davis said. “Whatever needs they have, we already have things in place.”
And, for the wee ones, it will be a chance to see old friends and enjoy learning with teachers prepared to make it enjoyable, the principal said.
“We want them to have fun,” he said. “We’ll have fun in the elementary (schools). We’re excited for a new year, and I think it’s going to be great.”
