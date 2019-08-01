ALBANY — Radium Springs Elementary School has a community partnership with St. John & St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The church has been a Partner in Excellence with Radium Springs Elementary for the last 15 years, and each year it has provided Radium's teachers and staff with a back-to-school breakfast and classroom gifts to kick the year off. The breakfast serves as a pep rally to encourage and motivate teachers and staff for the upcoming school year. The academic year for the school started Thursday.
