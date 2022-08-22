ALBANY – Athens and Atlanta scored big in awards from a $2.2 billion pot of federal grant money for transportation projects, but with Albany failing to make the cut, a source of funding for the Albany-to-Sasser trail project slipped away.

Athens and Atlanta were each awarded $25 million for the “Reimagine North Avenue” and the Five Points MARTA station, respectively, in Rebuilding America with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding.

