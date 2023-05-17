Back to the drawing board: Albany to reclaim former WG&L building after renovation effort falters

The 207 Pine Ave. facility that once housed the city's Water Gas & Light Department and the Hotel Gordon is to be deeded back to the Albany Downtown Development Authority after a proposed renovation project fell through.
ALBANY – The disappointment from the fizzling of plans for a revitalized Gordon Hotel in downtown Albany has faded, and the availability of the building at the intersection of Washington Street and Pine Avenue presents a blank slate for a future project.
Currently, the prospect of developing the 207 Pine Ave. building, previously home to the city’s Water Gas & Light Commission and long before that the Hotel Gordon, is in the hands of C.L. Red. The company was granted a 90-day exclusivity period to examine the building and look at putting a proposal together.
The previous development group, 207 Pine, which purchased the building, gave up rights to the project, and ownership will revert to the city’s Downtown Development Authority. The Albany City Commission on Tuesday voted to authorize the execution of a quitclaim deed in which the developer will forfeit rights to the property.
“Basically we signed a release to Mr. (Jason) Benedict, the original developer, to relieve him from any future claims and damages in exchange for him to sign the deed back over to the city so that we had clear title,” Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, steep increases in construction costs and an illness to Benedict caused the project to fall apart, Warbington said. The agreement eliminated the need to pursue the return of the property through the courts.
When the project was announced in 2019, it came with an estimated price tag of $13.5 million. It was to have been a part of the Marriott International Brand, and plans were that it would become the first black-operated property for the hotel chain.
When activity at the site resumed in 2021 the price tag had grown to nearly $20 million, due to rising construction costs and enhancements made in the project. The hotel/event facility had been scheduled to open in 2022.
“We sought significant legal counsel from outside,” Warbington said. “We were advised that the best thing to do was to part ways. Really, it’s in the city’s best interest. We’re ready to move on with a new developer.”
The exclusivity period with C.L. Red runs into June. If no proposal comes from the company, the city will be free to market the site.
The city will not be required to refund the entire purchase price of $100,000, said City Attorney Nathan Davis, who described the deal as a “wash” in which the city neither lost money nor profits from the deal.
In addition, asbestos was removed from the building during the renovation work that took place.
“This happens; projects fail,” Commissioner Jalen Johnson said. “I’m just glad we were able to have the property deeded back to the city. I think we’re in a good position. We will be basically making a fresh start on seeking out developers to make some use of the building.”
The commission also agreed on Tuesday to pledge a $1.75 million loan for a proposed apartment development a short distance down the street at the intersection of North Washington Street and West Broad Avenue. The project is dependent on the developer being awarded tax credits for the project that would provide historic preservation and affordable housing.
Johnson said the interest in downtown could build momentum in the area. He said that the correct term for 75% of the proposed 56 units that would be deemed affordable housing as “work force housing” and not as "low-income" units.
“Looking at his projects, you see how he's been able to keep a lot of the historic integrity of the buildings,” Johnson said. “You’re not going to get the work force to live downtown unless you give them a nice, affordable place to live. If people want people who work in government service, at restaurants, even in law enforcement, to live downtown, we’re going to need that quality, nice housing for them.
“This is an injection in what we want to get started to make our downtown a great place to live, work and play.”