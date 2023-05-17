Back to the drawing board: Albany to reclaim former WG&L building after renovation effort falters

The 207 Pine Ave. facility that once housed the city's Water Gas & Light Department and the Hotel Gordon is to be deeded back to the Albany Downtown Development Authority after a proposed renovation project fell through.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – The disappointment from the fizzling of plans for a revitalized Gordon Hotel in downtown Albany has faded, and the availability of the building at the intersection of Washington Street and Pine Avenue presents a blank slate for a future project.

Currently, the prospect of developing the 207 Pine Ave. building, previously home to the city’s Water Gas & Light Commission and long before that the Hotel Gordon, is in the hands of C.L. Red. The company was granted a 90-day exclusivity period to examine the building and look at putting a proposal together.

