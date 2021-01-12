BACONTON — The Baconton Community Charter School was recognized by the Association of American Educators for rising to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “end-of-year” gift was awarded in lieu of the traditional recognitions the association awards to schools, such as meals, that could not be held due to the pandemic.
“Baconton Community Charter School exemplifies an extraordinary learning community thriving to inspire students to be high-performing lifelong learners equipped to make a positive impact on the world,” AAE State Director Dana Williams said. “We are so proud to present this gift of appreciation to educators who have risen to the challenges of these times and remain committed to their students’ learning goals.”
The school, which started as part of the Mitchell County School System System in 2000 and has been a state-approved charter school for the past two years, decided to go back to on-campus learning in the fall, with students that have underlying health conditions that placed them at risk attending online. The school has about 880 students in grades kindergarten through 12.
Baconton Charter has moved back to all-virtual classes through at least Jan. 19 and will return to in-person instruction after that date if the number of novel coronavirus cases is deemed at a point where it is safe to return to campus.
“Whenever I visit, I’m amazed by the commitment to learning (by) the staff, the community involvement,” Williams said of the school. “At the end of the year, my boss said we have some money left over, make donations. Of course Baconton was at the top of my list.”
The $1,000 donation will be used for teachers, Principal Lynn Pinson said.
“Our teachers just need something, they need affirmation,” she said. “We’re going to use that money to say ‘we see you, we recognize you.’ It will be used in a way to say thank you.”
