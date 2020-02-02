ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Sunday afternoon the man found floating in the water near a boat landing on Radium Springs Road Saturday “most likely drowned,” although Fowler stopped short of making an official announcement.
“It’s probably a drowning, that’s what it looks like,” Fowler said. “But we won’a make an official determination until an autopsy is performed by the GBI. That should take place tomorrow.”
Fowler identified the victim as Russell Cannon, a 41-year-old white male, of Baconton.
The Albany Police Department, along with Fowler, the Albany Fire Department, the APD Crime Scene Unit and Dougherty Emergency Medical Services responded to 2301 Radium Springs Road after a call came in to dispatch about an abandoned scooter being located near the boat landing. Shortly afterwards, the caller said there was a man floating in the water.
The call came in around 3:23 p.m., APD officials said in a news release. Fowler announced the death and had Cannon’s body transported to the GBI Crime Lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.